Denver house fire that killed five people was deliberately set, police say

The blaze in the two-story house began about 2: 30 a.m.Wednesday Authorities identified early on that it was deliberately set and began a murder examination, stated Joe Montoya, department chief examinations at the Denver PoliceDepartment

The victims were members of one Senegalese household. Djibril and Adja Diol and their 3-year-old child, Kadidia, passed away together with Hassan Diol and her baby child, HawaBeye Djibril Diol was an engineer and the sibling of HassanDiol

“They were very quiet. They never really came out of their house. The only time they came out they were just really quiet. They never had any problems. They were just very honest, true neighbors,” next-door neighbor Jordan Sims informed CNN affiliate KDVR.

All five remained in the lower part of the house while 3 people on the 2nd story leapt to security, CNN affiliate KMGH reported The flames harmed 2 surrounding houses.

Capt Greg Pixely with the Denver Fire Department stated a police officer tried to rescue people from the house however was pressed back due to the heat from the fire, KMGH reported. Investigators are evaluating numerous cams in the location for proof. “We have to go into it very open-minded and look at every possible angle. And if at some point we determine it was hate-motivated or bias-motivated, then we will definitely share that with the community,” Montoya stated. Asked what made the police believe the fire was purposeful, Montoya stated, “I can not enter into the information today. We …

