Denver Broncos lead march through the city, after head coach denies there is racism in the NFL

There have been protests in solidarity with Black Lives Matter round the world all week — and so they have solely gained momentum in simply the previous two days.

In London, protesters have used the motion to not solely present solidarity, however to additionally name consideration to the problems with racial injustice in their nation.

“I feel that what happened in the US was just the spark that sparked everywhere. And (racism) happens here, I’ve experienced it,” one protester in London informed CNN earlier at this time.

Another protester mentioned: “When you see that happen across the world, you feel a part of yourself die.”

A protester confronts a police officer throughout a Black Lives Matter protest on June 6, in London. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

In Australia, protests this week spanned practically all its main cities yesterday — Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and extra.

Protesters right here, too, are calling consideration to racism inside the nation — particularly towards the nation’s indigenous neighborhood, who’ve lengthy confronted discrimination, marginalization, mass incarceration, and loss of life in police custody.

The protests right here come after a 17-year-old indigenous boy was injured by a policeman in Sydney on Monday.

Indigenous protesters conduct a conventional smoking ceremony at Town Hall in Sydney, Australia, on June 6. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended a Black Lives Matter Rally in Ottawa on Saturday. He knelt with protesters for eight minutes and 46 seconds – the period of time the police officer had his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

Several attendees thanked him for being there — however not everybody was as thrilled about his assist, with some pointing to his history of blackface.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes a knee throughout in a Black Lives Matter protest on Parliament Hill on June 5, in Ottawa, Canada. Dave Chan/AFP/Getty Images

Other protests round the world passed off in international locations starting from Lebanon to South Korea to South Africa.