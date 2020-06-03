Denver Broncos head coach: ‘I don’t see racism at all in the NFL’

“I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal,” Fangio mentioned. “We’re a league of meritocracy, you earn what you get, you get what you earn.”

“I don’t see racism at all in the NFL. I don’t see discrimination in the NFL,” Fangio added. “… We’re lucky. We all live together, joined as one, for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we’d all be great.”

Fangio’s feedback got here as demonstrators reached their eighth day of protests over the loss of life of George Floyd in police custody. Fangio known as Floyd’s loss of life a “societal issue that we all have to join in to correct.”

Of the 32 groups in the NFL, simply 4 have a nonwhite head coach. Of the 5 head teaching vacancies in the offseason, only one was crammed by a nonwhite particular person when Ron Rivera, who’s Hispanic, was employed by Washington. Just two of the present basic managers are minorities.