Dentists will reopen today – how will appointments change?

Dentists in britain are set to reopen in the UK on June 8, following Boris Johnson’s speech last night. However once they do, it’s perhaps not going to be business as usual.

‘A get back of high-street dentistry will be welcome news to millions of patients left with few options during lockdown,’ says Mick Armstrong, chair of the British Dental Association, in a briefing following Prime Minister’s address. ‘Dentists will be keen to begin providing care as soon as safely possible, but we will need everybody to show patience as methods get up and running.’

On May 28, chief dental officer Sara Hurley released ‘return to work’ guidance for dentists in britain. It includes details on from the preferred patient flow and practice layout that’ll encourage social distancing and minimise the amount of people in the practice previously, to hand-washing signage and hand sanitising stations to advertise excellent hygiene and keep staff and clients safe. It means your old-fashioned dental appointment as you knew it really is set to alter.

What will I must do before my appointment?

‘Many techniques are already re-opening in the US, and I are expecting the new process for their appointments to be similar to the UK,’ says orthodontics specialist Dr Emma Laing. ‘If here is the case, a health questionnaire will be provided for the patient beforehand, then if well, patients (who will have to attend solo) wait outside or within their cars because of their appointments until they are greeted by an assistant who will just take their temperature before allowing them in.’

Once inside, you will end up required to clean your hands before and after any treatment at one of the numerous stations. Once your treatment has been completed, you will need to leave the surgery instantly, paying only with a contactless method or via bank transfer.

‘We’ll call to brief our patients beforehand so that they know what to anticipate when they arrive,’ says Catherine Tannahill of Portman Dental Care. ‘We could also require them to complete and return a fresh medical history form digitally.’

‘There will be just one person at any given time in the waiting room, and if the in-patient is escorted, they will be told that the person looking forward to them might have a coffee around the corner in order to avoid the clinic becoming crowded,’ says Dr Rhona Eskander of the Chelsea Dental Clinic.

How will securing appointments work?

So that unnecessary contact is kept to a minimum, appointments will be scheduled on the phone or online only. There’ll also be a 30-minute turnaround time for decontamination between appointments: the main risk in dentistry is aerosol creation when using the vibrating water cleaners. There’s speculation among dentists that the utilization of aerosols could possibly be prohibited after they initially re-open, particularly while they work so closely to the respiratory system.

Regardless, a deep clean will be needed between patients, so less appointments will be scheduled in one day to make time for this. It means you will likely have to wait a little longer to secure an appointment as there’ll be less available.

‘We would an average of see 10 patients per day,’ says Dr Mervyn Druian from The London Centre for Cosmetic Dentistry. ‘Currently, however, we are looking at no more than four or five patients a day.’

Will a complete range of treatments still be available?

Treatment options will differ between practices according to what they are able to offer, but generally, emergency treatment will take priority.

‘We’re hoping to open for emergency treatment first, and in my clinical opinion we cannot delay a number of the emergency cases any further,’ admits Dr Druian. ‘At the practice we actually have ten patients who (without seeing them and to be able to fully diagnose) I would deem urgent and 20 who need to be noticed in the next month.’

With a backlog of emergency treatments, less appointments over all and a massive question mark on whether treatments regarding aerosol can continue, it’ll be a while before routine check-ups can be found every day.

Will I must wear a mask and gloves?

By its very nature dentistry can be as hygienic as you possibly can due to cross infection get a grip on, and dentists have always been wearing gloves, masks and protective clothing. This will continue, by adding hair coverings, perspex visors, eye protection and shoe covers. As dentists can not carry out social distancing throughout routine check-ups or treatments, they’ll wear full medical-grade PPE.

Previously, this wasn’t essential for patients, however in a post-Covid world, it’ll be a vital. When undergoing treatment, obviously said mask will have to be removed, but shoe covers will be given out and you may have to place coats and accessories in a sterilised box for collection on your way out.

These will all be given by the surgery on arrival to ensure they feature full protection, though dentists have expressed their fears over being forced to add a PPE fee to each patients’ bill to cover the newest costs: ‘each gown is £5 and needs to be thrown away after each and every patient, and our total PPE cost per patient is £25,’ advises Dr Druian.

Will the practice look different to before?

It’s likely your practice will have perspex shields erected to protect receptionists, and just one entry and exit point will be in place. New floor markings will advise on how to navigate the practice at a safe distance from the others, and signs will cause them to become easier to find where you should be and avoid wandering around.

Sara Hurley’s return to work guidelines declare that waiting rooms should be reconsidered: magazines, TELEVISION remotes and toys should all be removed, with chairs two metres apart, though patients should be encouraged to wait outside.

