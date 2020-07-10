Dental Care Too Expensive – Wrong

Savings plans aren’t insurance and the savings will vary by provider, plan and
zip code. These plans aren’t considered to be qualified health plans under the
Affordable Care Act. Please check with the respective plan detail page for additional
plan terms. The discounts can be obtained through participating healthcare providers
only. To check that your provider participates, visit our website or call us. Since
there is no paperwork or reimbursement, you must buy the service at the time
it’s provided. You will have the discount off the provider’s usual and customary
fees when you pay. We encourage you to consult your participating provider prior
to beginning treatment.
Special promotions including, but not restricted to, additional months free aren’t available to California residents or on Fully Insured Plans. Note – not all plans and
© 1999-2020 DentalPlans.com, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
zip code. These plans aren’t considered to be qualified health plans under the
Affordable Care Act. Please check with the respective plan detail page for additional
plan terms. The discounts can be obtained through participating healthcare providers
only. To check that your provider participates, visit our website or call us. Since
there is no paperwork or reimbursement, you must buy the service at the time
it’s provided. You will have the discount off the provider’s usual and customary
fees when you pay. We encourage you to consult your participating provider prior
to beginning treatment.
Special promotions including, but not restricted to, additional months free aren’t available to California residents or on Fully Insured Plans. Note – not all plans and
offers available in all markets.
© 1999-2020 DentalPlans.com, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
|
CA Privacy Rights
|
Refund Policy