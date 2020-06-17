Denounce Donald And Melania Trump

The Democrats and the Biden campaign are not being subtle in their criticism of the president.

On Tuesday they launched a hard-edged media assault on President Donald Trump, his wife Melania, and his administration. To the media they released a new campaign spot that blasts the president from the day he began his campaign in 2016.

The spot intones, “Five years ago, Donald Trump descended to the basement of Trump Tower. For the last five years, he’s brought America down with him,” says the voiceover in the spot, with images of Trump and Melania riding down an escalator in New York City’s Trump Tower, as he entered the presidential race.

The negative focus on Melania has some political pros wondering if the spot goes too far and may backfire with women.

Trump’s descent didn’t stop when he got to the bottom of that escalator. He’s shown there’s no depth he won’t sink to — and no depth he won’t drag our country to along with him. pic.twitter.com/fnHqUFtrgy — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) June 16, 2020

Then the narrator charges that Trump “misled” Americans on the coronavirus, “stating it would ‘miraculously’ go away. It didn’t. Now over 100,000 dead Americans. 20 million jobs destroyed. Recession.”

The Democratic National Committee claims it is buying hundreds of thousands of dollars of air time to run the spot on television and on digital platforms in key general election battleground states like Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Trump campaign Deputy Press Secretary Ken Farnaso was quick to respond: “Despite false narratives promoted by the Democrats and media, the President’s unifying message is resonating with Americans throughout our country while Joe Biden continues to lean on divisive rhetoric and broken policies.”

The outlines of the Democrat fall message are now becoming apparent. They will hit the president on his virus response and the economic impact of it.

That could be a tricky play for the Democrats, as their candidate Joe Biden mishandled his own virus response early in the crisis, and virus responses that were implemented by Democrat governors across the nation had a hand in the economic consequences that Americans are dealing with now.

The GOP and the president may be planning several counterpoints to the Democrat strategy. As the GOP enjoys a large fundraising advantage, they also will have more resources to get their message out to the voting public.

They can focus on the knee-jerk reaction of Democrats, including Biden, when the president imposed travel restrictions on China in late January. Then the president was called “xenophobic” for taking that action. Now Democrats say it was too late.

When the president and his team began to fight the virus, Democrats tried to stall and fight him at very turn. An example, one that is likely to take a prominent place in GOP fall media, is their insistence on $25 million in extra funding for the Kennedy Center, an opera house and performance space beloved of the DC establishment.

This combination of messages, reminding voters of Democrat opposition to virus fighting measures and portraying the Democrats as only caring about the DC elite, may go a long way to muting the Democrat message in the fall campaign.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 17, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Nancy Pelosi presents special ‘service flag’ to George Floyd’s family, sparks major outrage

WATCH: New video shows damage done to Minneapolis Sheraton after being turned into leftist ‘sanctuary’

Texas sends brutal message to protesters wanting to destroy the Alamo