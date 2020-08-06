Denon Professional Commander Sport | Water Resistant Portable PA Speaker



Pro PA Sound, Anywhere! Take your sound reinforcement completely mobile! The Commander Sport is an all-in-one compact PA system designed to satisfy the needs of professional DJs, aerobics instructors, presenters or anyone needing a self-contained, self-powered unit without cables. Plus, its IPX4 water-resistant design, makes this the perfect solution for applications around swimming pools, water parks, and outdoor venues. Ultra-portable, even when there’s no access to power – Commander Sport can operate on its internal rechargeable battery or AC power. A UHF wireless microphones is included, along with the capability to play audio from Bluetooth devices, USB, and SD media. There’s even a XLR/TRS combo jack to facilitate MIC/LINE inputs. This two-way speaker has all the features required for professional sound on-the-go, along with a luggage handle and wheels for easy transport and quick set-up. Rich, Dynamic Sound At Denon Professional, we know sound. Commander Sport features an immense 120W of dynamic power fused with a robust 8-inch woofer and 1-inch tweeter. The result? Rich, vibrant and lifelike sound, suitable for any usage scenario. Recharge and Go! Commander Sport has a built-in battery with a charge indicator, and will provide up to 40 hours of pristine, professional cordless sound. Run out of power? Simply connect the included power cord and you’re set – it’s that easy! Bluetooth Enabled Simplicity . With Commander Sport seamlessly connect your tablets, smartphones or any other compatible device via easy-pair Bluetooth and experience sound that projects every subtle nuance of the source audio Make Yourself Heard! Thanks to an included wireless UHF microphone with dedicated controls, connect and go with Commander Sport – this really is the ideal solution for announcements, public speaking and demonstrations where clear, ultra-portable sound reinforcement is required. SD / USB We really have thought about everything – for non-Bluetooth devices, Commander Sport facilitates playback from SD cards and USB drives courtesy of conveniently located ports. Made to Move The only solution for any scenario! With Commander Sport, sheer portability is completely covered thanks to an ultra-robust design, wheels and a handle – a water-resistant design also s upmost protection from the elements.

Battery Powered – A built-in battery with a charge indicator provides up to 8 hours of pristine, professional cordless sound

Protection from the Elements – IPX4 water-resistant rating – sealed box design

Plays All Your Media – Playback from Bluetooth, SD/USB, external mics or portable players via mic, aux, SD, USB inputs or easy-pair Bluetooth; there’s` even a wireless UHF microphone included

Made to Move – Luggage handle and wheels for easy transport and quick set-up. A water-resistant cover is included for storage, transport and protection from the elements.