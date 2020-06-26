Denny McCarthy latest PGA Tour player to test positive for Covid-19 | Golf News



















The latest from the Travelers Championship, where Denny McCarthy tested positive for Covid-19 and Bud Cauley withdrew as a precaution.

Denny McCarthy has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship after becoming the third PGA Tour golfer in eight days to test positive for Covid-19.

McCarthy, seven strokes off the pace after a bogey-free 67, received a positive test ahead of his second round to become the latest player to pull out of the event for coronavirus-related reasons.

The world No 180 had been due to tee off at 1.30pm local time (6.30pm BST) alongside Bud Cauley and England’s Matt Wallace. Cauley has also withdrawn as a precaution, despite receiving a negative test, while Wallace plays as scheduled after showing no symptoms.

Wallace will play on his own during the second round

“I was feeling pretty tired and sore after the round yesterday but didn’t think much of it because I had practiced a lot Monday to Wednesday,” McCarthy told Golf Channel.

“Then I woke up in the middle of the night feeling more sore and achy and sensed something was off. I felt like the only thing to do was get tested at that point before I went to the course.”

The PGA Tour said in a statement that a total of 16 additional tests will be administered on Friday, with McCarthy the lone positive result. Cauley tested negative twice, while both of their caddies, David McNeill (Wallace) and Matt Hauser (Cauley), also tested negative.

“Denny [McCarthy] has our full support as he self-isolates here in Hartford and recovers, and I know I speak for the entire Tour membership in thanking him for doing the right thing in requesting an additional test before heading to the golf course today,” said Jay Monahan, PGA Tour Commissioner.

“What Denny, Bud and others are demonstrating is exactly what we asked of everyone – continue to do your part in taking this virus seriously and keeping not only your own health as a priority, but also that of your fellow competitors and those you may come in contact with.”

Nick Watney was the first golfer to test positive for Covid-19 ahead of the second round of the RBC Heritage on Friday, while Cameron Champ withdrew from this week’s event at TPC River Highlands are receiving a positive test.

Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell both pulled out after their caddies, Ricky Elliott and Ken Comboy, both tested positive, while Webb Simpson and Chase Koepka also withdrew as a precaution – despite negative results – after being in close proximity to people who had coronavirus.

The event in Connecticut is only the third tournament back since the PGA Tour resumed from its enforced coronavirus shutdown, with the tournament being played without spectators.