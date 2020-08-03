Dennis Schroder Leaves Bubble for Birth of Child

The Oklahoma City Thunder will temporarily lose a third of their vaunted three-headed point guard rotation as sixth man Dennis Schroder leaves the Disney World bubble to attend the birth of his child, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

The team has been aware of Schroder’s wife’s looming due date and leaving to attend the birth of a child is on the formal list of excused absences from the bubble.

That last part means that Schroder will face a four-day quarantine upon his return provided that he tests negative for COVID-19 every day while gone. Unexcused absences have longer quarantine periods.

The loss of Schroder will be a significant one for the Thunder, as he’s averaged 18.9 points per game for the franchise this season.

Even if Schroder were to return to action immediately after the birth of the child, which isn’t necessarily expected, he’d still miss at least three games for the Thunder. More likely, that absence could stretch to five or more games.

