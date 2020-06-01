Dennis Rodman pleads for end to Floyd looting: ‘We’re not f–king animals’

“It’s a nasty scenario and I feel that we must always all perceive there’s a brand new era,” Rodman stated. “People my age knew concerning the Rodney King factor and issues began to occur. People looting, setting fires, damaging folks’s properties, companies, stuff like that.

“And now now we have this incident. I feel somebody wants to come out and say, ‘Hey guys, why are we looting Why are we stealing? Why are we creating more issues, more problems, stuff like that. Let’s get to the pinnacle of what’s actually happening,’” Rodman added. “This is a nasty, dangerous scenario. You’ve received to protest in the appropriate method. You don’t have to go and burn down issues, steal issues, burn issues, stuff like that. We have to maintain issues collectively. We’ve received sufficient points with the COVID virus proper now. We have sufficient points. But for this to occur proper now, we simply add to it.

Rodman was one among many present and former athletes to communicate out concerning the dying of Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck as he screamed for assist and that he couldn’t breathe. The officer has since been arrested and faces third-degree homicide and manslaughter fees.

“You got people, big corporations closing stores because people are looting. Why? Why are we doing this? Why are we hurting each other again? Why not just help each other, hold each other’s hands, and try to solve the problem? We didn’t create this problem but guess what, we can help,” Rodman stated. “Especially the brand new era right now. The 21st-century era. Help us as older people who perceive this. Don’t add to it. Do not add to it.

“Help us and help everybody right now. We’ve got too many issues right now, and this is a bad one right now. We’ve got to all come together and try to help each other and try to get through all this situation. Please, please understand. We have to live together. We’re human beings. We’re not f–king animals. We’re human beings.”