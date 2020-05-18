Dennis Rodman appeared on WCW program during 1998 Finals run

DENNIS RODMAN: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE FORMER BULLS STAR

Rodman defined why he took a so-called “detour” to Michigan for the present in the course of what finally was the group’s last season collectively.

“I wasn’t trying to do anything,” Rodman stated during the episode. “I was just trying to play basketball, party, da da da, f–k all the girls. Just be me, Dennis. I think Phil [Jackson] realized that I needed to always do me, just go do what I do. … They’re gonna get 100 percent when I’m on the court.”

The WCW subject flared up months after Jordan needed to pull Rodman out of a Las Vegas resort room as “The Worm” was on his trip.

Rodman would return to the Bulls and Chicago would defeat the Jazz in six video games.

The NBA nice would additionally launch a short stint in WCW and group up with Hogan for an on-screen rivalry in opposition to Karl Malone and Diamond Dallas Page.