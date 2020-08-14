Dennis Quaid, the actor, adopts Dennis Quaid, the cat

Quaid (the guy), who likewise occurs to be a co-host of pet-themed podcast “The Pet Show,” informed 10 News that he could not withstand embracing the six-year-old cat from the Lynchburg Humane Society.
“It was really off the wall but we couldn’t resist,” he stated, including: “I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world.”
Quaid and his group gotten in touch with the shelter to inquire about embracing the cat– however initially the shelter could not rather think what was occurring.
“I was like there is no way this is real, like, someone is pranking us,” Danielle Ulmer, adoption center supervisor for the shelter, informed the news station.
Once the actor had actually persuaded shelter personnel he was major about the adoption, he “met” cat Dennis overZoom Jellinek prepares to fly to Virginia over the weekend to gather the brand-new member of the Quaid family.
Let’s hope Dennis Quaid the cat and Dennis Quaid the guy struck it off.