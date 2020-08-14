Dennis Quaid, the actor, adopts Dennis Quaid, the cat

The tale of 2 Dennises started when the actor spoken with a local news report that a black rescue cat, likewise called Dennis Quaid, was resident in an animal shelter in Virginia and in requirement of a caring house.

Quaid (the guy), who likewise occurs to be a co-host of pet-themed podcast “The Pet Show,” informed 10 News that he could not withstand embracing the six-year-old cat from the Lynchburg Humane Society.

“It was really off the wall but we couldn’t resist,” he stated, including: “I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world.”

Quaid and his group gotten in touch with the shelter to inquire about embracing the cat– however initially the shelter could not rather think what was occurring.