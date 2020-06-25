Dennis Quaid says 39-year age difference with new wife ‘just doesn’t come up’

The actor informed the publication it was “love at first sight” for him and Savoie and that they’ve vital issues in frequent.
“We’re both Christians, and right from the start God has always had a hand in the relationship,” Quaid mentioned. “I think that’s where the real strength comes from.”
Savoie, who’s presently pursuing her Ph.D. in accounting, shared her pleasure on the couple discovering one another.
“We both had to go through things to be who we are now and who we are now was ready for each other,” she informed People.
Quaid was beforehand married to P.J. Soles, Meg Ryan and Kimberly Buffington and praised his new wife.
“I just love who she is as a person,” he mentioned. “Her character, her intelligence, of course, her beauty. And her point of view of the world.”