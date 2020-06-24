Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie marry in a secret ceremony

The two were engaged last October.
They had originally in the offing to wed in Hawaii in April, then hold a reception in Nashville soon afterwards, but they scrapped those plans after the coronavirus pandemic hit.
For their elopement, they invited their pastor as witness, and the 2 exchanged old-fashioned vows. They gave one another Bulgari rings.
“Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride,” Quaid says.
The actor is currently hosting the podcast “The Dennissance” through Audio Up. He and Savoie, a doctoral student, met at a business event and began dating in May 2019. “It was love at first sight,” says Quaid.
Savoie insists she’s “never met someone who is so in love with life. It’s like nothing can bring him down,” she says.
This could be the fourth marriage for Quaid.