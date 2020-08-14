Dennis Quaid adopts a cat named Dennis Quaid: ‘I just couldn’t resist’

The actor, who has starred in two movies about dogs in recent years — 2017’s “A Dog’s Purpose” and its 2019 sequel, “A Dog’s Journey” — admitted that when he learned there was a cat out there in the world named Dennis Quaid he didn’t really see any other option than to make it his own.

“It was really off the wall, but I just couldn’t resist. I had to,” said Dennis Quaid.

According to a local news outlet in Virginia, Quaid adopted the pet from the Lynchburg Humane Society.

“I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world,” the actor joked.

Aside from appearing in movies focused on the lives of dogs in the past, Quaid is also an executive producer of a pet podcast, “The Pet Show with Dennis Quaid and Jimmy Jellinek.”

Quaid said when he first learned of a cat in Virginia named Dennis Quaid he assumed someone was “pranking” him. His podcast co-host Jellinek revealed they reached out to the shelter and staffers were similarly shocked to learn the actor was on the other end of the phone.

“It took us a while…