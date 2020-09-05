Denmark v Belgium Live Commentary & Result, 05/09/2020, UEFA Nations League

90′ + 4′ Second Half ends, Denmark 0, Belgium 2.
90′ + 3′ Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.
90′ + 2′ Foul by Simon Kjaer (Denmark).
90′ + 2′ Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90′ Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90′ Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Belgium).
89′ Attempt missed. Simon Kjaer (Denmark) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Skov with a cross following a corner.
89′ Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.
89′ Attempt blocked. Thomas Delaney (Denmark) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
88′ Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88′ Foul by Jéremy Doku (Belgium).
88′ Substitution, Belgium. Jéremy Doku replaces Youri Tielemans.
87′ Thomas Delaney (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
87′ Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Belgium).
86′ Foul by Christian Eriksen (Denmark).
86′ Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84′ …
