Denmark summons Saudi envoy over funding anti-Iran terror group – Middle East Monitor

The Saudi legate to Denmark has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry over allegations Riyadh offered help for a terrorist group that was behind typically the deadly 2018 attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz, provincial funds of the Arab-majority Khuzestan land.

According to PressTV, the envoy was summoned yesterday following terrorism costs were registered against about three members from the separatist group Al-Ahvaziya, which can be considered by simply Tehran being a terrorist group.

In February this year it had been reported of which Danish law enforcement had arrested three users of the group for assisting the 2018 attack, which usually included charges regarding spying for typically the Saudi Arabian intelligence services.

In September 2018, the Saudi-backed terror attire claimed obligation for a fatal attack on the military march in Ahvaz, Khuzestan’s regional capital. The assault wiped out 25 folks, including users of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in addition to civilian bystanders, and wounded 70 other folks. Saudi Arabia had refused that it got provided monetary support for the attackers.

It was also afterwards revealed that Iranian intelligence have been accused regarding planning a foiled assassination try on about three members from the separatist group in Denmark in the similar month, although the Iranian international ministry denied the accusations.

