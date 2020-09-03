Denmark proposes use of blockchain in fight against corruption

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark released a report discussing the use of IT innovations and services consisting of blockchain, e-governance, huge information, and crowdsourcing to fight administrative, or daily, corruption along with political corruption.

Presented throughout the International Anti-Corruption Conference, or IACC, the report highlights the use of blockchain as an innovation that will develop a more transparent governance and deal system, more including that it will likewise provide people higher rights over their own information.

According to the report, blockchain can be utilized as a possible anti-corruption tool as it has the capability to shop records immutably and transparently. A public database such as blockchain likewise offers every specific equivalent access to the information saved in the journal, hence permitting people to declare their rights over help, land and cash without depending upon any intermediaries.

The report even more states that blockchain “reduces or eliminates the need for institutions” such as banks, land pc registries, accounting professionals, computer system registry of births and deaths, and automobile registration whose primary task is to verify deals.

The innovation would assist entities effectively and safely share resources with individuals without official identities or savings account, the report includes.

The public sector might likewise use blockchain to protect records and certificates from any modifications and use blockchain’s capability to trace all activities to minimize the opportunities for corruption.

The report clarifies, nevertheless, that blockchain innovation’s capability to fight corruption would just be possible if the information is tape-recorded properly on the journal: