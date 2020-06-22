Denmark is EU’s most expensive country – Panorama

Food prices were the greatest in Denmark (141% of the EU average) before the coronavirus, the European Commission has said, followed by Luxembourg, Austria, and Finland, and the lowest in Bulgaria (62%) and Poland, Hungary, and Romania, EUobserver reports.
Costs of restaurants and hotels were 3 x higher in Denmark than in Bulgaria. Price disparities for consumer goods, such as for example electronics, were lower over the bloc.
