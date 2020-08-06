Denmark drops plan to lift curbs on public gatherings as infections spike By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Denmark’s nationwide flags are seen in Copenhagen



COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark will not raise a limitation on public gatherings, initially prepared for this month, after seeing a spike in COVID-19 infections, the Danish health ministry stated late on Thursday.

As part of the Denmark’s steady resuming following a lockdown to suppress the spread of the coronavirus, the federal government had actually prepared to raise the limitation on public gatherings to 200 individuals on August 8, up from the existing limitation of 100 individuals.

“It is crucial that we maintain the good position Denmark is in, where we have the epidemic under control,” health minister Magnus Heunicke stated.

The Nordic nation’s authority on contagious illness, Statens Serum Institut, would not suggest raising the limitation, the ministry stated, as any alleviating of public gatherings would increase infection danger.

On Tuesday, Denmark’s state epidemiologist had actually encouraged versus going through with the prepared 4th resuming stage, that includes permitting music locations and club to resume, due to the existing infection pressure.

In an action, health minister Heunicke stated the federal government would not propose any relocations, which were not accountable from a health care point of view.

“If that is the authorities’ …