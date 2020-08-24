Denise Richards spends one weekend in hotel away from kids every month to ‘reconnect’ with her husband

Richards, 49, shares children Sam, 16, and Lola Rose, 15, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen She embraced Eloise Joni, 9, as a single moms and dad prior to Phypers, 47, started the adoption procedure too.

“There’s a lot we can do ourselves, but I can’t do everything on my own and actually it makes me a better parent having the help,” Richards said

Additionally, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her husband spend some time off of parenting as soon as a month to invest some quality time with one another.

“In normal circumstances, my husband and I, we take one weekend a month, we go to a hotel, where it’s just us,” she stated. “We don’t feel guilty about it and we have our adult time and I think it’s a very important thing for any couple to [know] it’s OK to reconnect and not feel guilty having your household taken care of.”

In reality, the “love for children” shared by Richards and Phypers functions as a motivation behind their charity, Quantum Reach.

“We chosen together to form a structure for our love of animals and kids and it’s Quantum Reach– research study education for …