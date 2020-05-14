Denise Richards Reveals She & Charlie Sheen Conceived Their Daughter On The Scary Movie Set!

Denise Richards and also Charlie Sheen had a great deal of enjoyable on the collection of Scary Movie 4 … or 5!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills celebrity dropped in Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she exposed that she’s in fact a huge follower of her ex-husband’s movies.

During a round of “shady” inquiries, the 49- year-old starlet was asked which of her child dad’s motion pictures was her the very least favored. Her feedback?

” I in fact like every one of his motion pictures. I believe he’s a wonderful star. The very first movie that I saw, my father took me to see, was Platoon when I was more youthful. So I such as all his motion pictures.”

Cohen had not been purchasing it, however. He pushed:

“Scary Movie 5 also?”

To which the Drop Dead Gorgeous starlet exposed:

“Yeah, that’s in fact where we conceived our daughter, 4 or 5”

The celebrity could not keep in mind which movie established that occasion happened on. Sequels do often tend to mix with each other, besides!

Video: Denise Breaks Down In RHOBH Season 10 Trailer: VIEW!

As followers recognize, Richards shares 2 little girls with Sheen, 16- year-old Sam and also 14- year-old Lola They separated in 2006 yet continue to be on excellent terms as they agreeably co-parent their teenagers. Denise took place to embrace her daughter Eloise in 2011 and also wed Aaron Phypers in2018 Sheen, on the various other hand, s hares Cassandra Estevez, 35, with ex lover Paula Profit and also 11- year-old doubles Max and also Bob with ex-wife Brooke Mueller

Earlier this month, the Bravolebrity opened regarding where she stands with Sheen to Us Weekly, informing the electrical outlet:

“Communication’s fantastic with him. [My husband] Aaron and also I in fact saw him recently.”

In a current episode of Real Housewives, Denise discussed why she selects to not talk adversely of her ex lover before their little girls.

She stated in the April 22 episode:

“There’s a lot that the kids don’t know about their dad and I want to keep it that way… Even though he’s Charlie Sheen, that is still, to them, their dad. I never talk badly about him and I want him to be part of their lives because I met a lot of the women that Charlie entertained and a lot of them had father-daughter issues. And I do not want that to be our girls.”

Sounds like she still has a great deal of love for him! Or is it simply resistance?

Watch a clip of Denise’s meeting (listed below) and also speak up in the remarks.