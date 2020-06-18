Denial has no future – Armenia’s Foreign Ministry responds to Turkish allegations justifying Genocide – Armenian News

The statements which the Turkish president recently made to justify the Armenian Genocide, insulting its victims, are not something new; they truly are manifestations of hate speech which increasingly impact the atmosphere of xenophobia contrary to the Armenians because country. the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson said today, commenting on the reported discussions over the topic at the Turkish Presidency.

Anna Naghdalyan has shared her remarks with ARMENPRESS, condemning Turkey’s policy of denial.

The brief interview, published by the Foreign Ministry’s press service, is provided below:

Question: The Supreme Advisory Council under the Office of the President of Turkey convened a session headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which reportedly discussed “the actions to be taken against groundless allegations against Turkey regarding the 1915 events.’’ How could you comment on that?

Answer: The statements made by the Turkish President on justifying the Armenian Genocide and insulting its victims aren’t a novelty and are manifestations of hate speech, which may have an impact on maintaining and strengthening the atmosphere of xenophobia against Armenians because country.

The recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide is not an Armenian-Turkish issue, but a concern between Turkey and the international community. Numerous statements and actions of Turkey addressed to and undertaken towards countries recognizing the Armenian Genocide are a point in case.

For us and the international community the Armenian Genocide is really a reality which served as a basis for elaboration of 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and for the installment of mechanisms for the prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity.

Denial has no future, no matter who and how frames it. Despite the efforts of the authorities of Turkey to suppress the facts, the truth has been prevailing.