Dems Will Keep Economy Locked Down To Ensure Trump Loses

Rush Limbaugh said that Democrats will do every little thing they can to keep the economy locked down so President Donald Trump does not obtain re-elected.

Limbaugh: Republican Governors “Doing The Right Thing” By Opening Up

Speaking on his radio show on Tuesday, Limbaugh stated that it needs to be “sending red flags up” to the American individuals, that all heaven state guvs are maintaining their states locked down. Why? Because heaven states will for that reason be relying on the red states that are opening up as well as starting their economic climates to “create capital and money to transfer to pay these people their stupid welfare costs (and whatever else they’re using to bleed this country dry), while their population sits home, doesn’t work, waits for the federal check to show up,” at the same time heaven state guvs will “sit around and they trash the supposedly reckless red states.”

Limbaugh commended Governor Brian P. Kemp of Georgia, as well as various other Republican guvs, for “doing the right thing” by opening their economic climates as well as “trying to get their people back to work, for all the right common-sensical human and humane reasons, to protect lives, to protect livelihoods, the United States economy, the state economy.”

In the Democratic states, nonetheless, they’re doing the precise reverse.

“They shut down and lock down, and they want to remain locked down until July or August or whatever – and nothing’s gonna open and nothing is gonna happen,” Limbaugh stated, including that they “fully expect the red states to sit there and essentially pay for it.”

Democrats Are Using Coronavirus To Take Down Trump!

The well-known radio host stated that these following 4 months “are gonna be veritable war like we have not seen,” as the “American left and the Democrat Party is going to do its best to keep this economy shut down, to extend and expand that shutdown, and blow up their own country’s jobs, just to ensure that Trump loses.”

It would not shock me that this holds true. The Democrats have stated prior to that they wish to “exploit” the coronavirus situation to promote large federal government investing as well as help plans, so why would not they utilize it to additionally remove President Trump too? We need to watch on what they’re all doing, as well as call them out on their techniques. The even more the general public learns about their purposes, the extra their little plans will not function.