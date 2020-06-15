Dems Like To Throw Money At The Problem But Want To Defund Police?

In reality, most cops are decent. It takes one bad apple like former Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin to ruin it for the rest of these.

The cops don’t need a major overhaul, however it would be helpful to streamline the screening process and review process when incidents occur. Chauvin had 18 reported incidents; that he should have been sidelined.

At the same time frame, the community has to take responsibility for their actions. If one resists arrest, then you can’t scream racism just because of the color of one’s skin, and the outcome wasn’t what you desired. It cuts both ways.

DEMS AREN’T THROWING MONEY AT THIS PROBLEM, WHY?

Interesting how normally the us government wants to correct wrongs or problems with additional money, but in this case, the fix would be to “defund” – less money. Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has seen that “defund” doesn’t sit well with the voting public at large, so she desires to change the wording.

Politicians are always checking the direction of the present winds.

Look at the wave of destruction and cost Democrats have caused this nation by inciting riots and looting, making false accusations and useless investigations against a sitting Administration solely since they lost an election and their complete inaction and stonewalling in Congress, blocking America’s progress.

CRIMINAL REFORM BEGINS AT HOME

Good police officials can’t eliminate those that can’t perform the job or are abusing their authority. Why? Democrat-backed police unions. So maybe that ought to be part of this reform process too. As for systemic, career criminality? At some point, criminals stop caring about consequences like a prison if liberal policies enable them to not have to serve long sentences for serious violent crimes.

Criminal reform starts at home before someone becomes a criminal. But that assumes that there will be good, law-abiding parents at home to instruct their young ones respect for authority and the rule of law. When the parents aren’t home, or worse, are criminals themselves, where does a child learn morals and values?

Certainly maybe not on the streets.

THIS IS WHAT I WAS TAUGHT GROWING UP

My parents taught me from a young age a couple of things about coping with law enforcement. 1) Do maybe not physically resist; 2) Obey their guidelines; 3) Do not offer any information other than the name along with your identification. 4) Say little as possible in a calm and low key demeanor. I am 53 years old and also have several encounters with police force, all speeding tickets, and the last one was over 12 years back.

I have never been mistreated as well as treated roughly by law enforcement. Perhaps we’re able to reform just how that civilians interact with police as well as doing more to call out the bad cops.

Why do Americans mean it? Look what Democrat Party has cost you, cost everyone!

A LARGE AMOUNT OF HATRED FOR POLICE IS PASSED DOWN BY OLDER GENERATIONS

A large amount of police hatred is also passed from parents to kids in the black community. They are increasingly being taught or see the wrong attitude and the wrong way to behave with police, and that will impact on their interactions with police. If you might be cooperative and respectful with the police, they’ll be respectful of you with very few exceptions. That being said, people need to realize that police have a job to accomplish. If you’ve done something very wrong, you may be arrested.

That isn’t disrespect or racism; it’s law enforcement doing their duty. Sadly, no one is talking about the fact all this guy in Atlanta had to accomplish put his hands behind his straight back and just take the DUI arrest he earned. He’d have been out of jail in 24 hours. The same applies to most of these cases.

SUMMARY

We have the various tools and methods to change, however the old guard has a heavy foot of stubbornness. We or another generation must figure out a method to side-step the noise and come out blazing with a life-changing decision and forge a new path for this country that will deliver prosperous outcomes for all.

