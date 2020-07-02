Dems’ Attack On America’s Constitution And History Won’t End Up Like They Think

Elites were shocked when reality hit the brakes and their favored candidate lost the presidential election in 2016

At that moment, war was declared not only on then-candidate Donald Trump and his supporters but the Constitution and history as well.

BURNING CITIES AND LOOTING WERE ELEMENT OF OVERALL PLAN

Toppling statues is still another way of showing disrespect for the Founding Fathers and exactly why the 1619 project was invented.

It skips over the Constitution altogether like it never even happened. It shows the power elite, including many prominent Republicans, would as an alternative let this country burn up to the floor lest the general public gets a glimpse of freedom.

It has brought this country 50 years to build an army of misguided youth; this is a generational thing. The only method to make a change is to hit them in the pocketbook. But, right now, what are a lot of people saying will solve the issue? More funding for schools!

These spoiled brats need a reality check on how they are destroying their own lives and future with their puerile emotional actions now. The ones being arrested, hopefully, thousands soon, will also have their names on the internet for almost any future potential employer to see. They will be flipping burgers as opposed to flipping houses or stock trading and bonds. No one will hire them if there are every other options.

PEOPLE TODAY ARE SCARED OR LAZY TO GET INVOLVED

Most individuals are either intimidated or just too lazy to become involved. Last school board meeting, six parents turned up. Every time I among others have complained about our schools, it ends up as—-more funding for the schools.

What is actually revealing may be the silence of establishment Republican leadership and Mitt Romney marching with Black Lives Matter along with Sen. Lindsey Graham’s castrate act (like the traitor Jeff Sessions) as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee – proof the Republicans are complicit actors.

Their goal today is to allow it to be impossible for individuals to vote in person in November. They have one trick after another inside their playbooks, and when not fought now, it’ll be too late in November.

THEY WANT TO SHUT US DOWN DURING ELECTION TIME

The minute the reopening started, they kept talking about new cases. Then came the riots, looting, and statue destroying with President Trump finally discovering some executive orders they’re on to the next scare – the “Second Wave” of the coronavirus. Very, very scary everywhere.

Dr.’s Fauci and Birx are back, and just as some states have started to reopen, they are shutting down again. Those who never reopened are not going to.

Democrats are talking about a virtual convention and mask-wearing is becoming mandatory almost everywhere. President Trump hasn’t said any such thing about this obsessive mask-wearing, and he should.

Children will be in great danger, having to wear masks through the entire school day, then on the bus home, and afterwards the playground outside. They will not be in a position to develop a healthier immune system, plus breathing in their germ air, which will sooner or later make them sick.

The big tech companies are shutting down our capability to communicate down seriously to the level of Google closing down comment boards. The objective is to leave us isolated, thinking we’re alone. The more they isolate us, the more we must keep our active hate for his or her tyranny and our intent to vote against these tyrants.

BRINGING IT HOME

Contrary to popular perception advanced by the Leftist media, all America just isn’t in flames, ravaged by mobs, light emitting diode by feckless, lying politicians, racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic nor vengeful. These are almost exclusively the provinces of Blue cities.

Pres. Trump must and can win still another term in November. Republicans will retake the House and increase their representation in the Senate, God-fearing, loyal, patriotic American voters will see to it.

