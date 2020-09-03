Dems Are In Trouble With The Black Vote, And They Know It

Both the Democrats and the Black Lives Matter organization exploit blacks for political purposes while destroying their families and communities in the bargain.

They offer dependency and encourage behavior that is both self-destructive and ruinous to the Black community as a whole. After nearly sixty years of devastation in supporting the left, increasingly blacks realize that they’ve been screwed and see the upside of changing allegiance to President Trump.

However, you will find George W. Bush had similar “approval” ratings from blacks. Approval ratings do not equate to votes. Contrary to popular belief, the riots are not happening in black areas – they are happening in downtown business areas. We conservatives get fed a lot of rubbish too.

THE PAST IS THE PAST

The Democrat Party in the early 1960’s realized that as they could no longer control black Americans with fear via the KKK, or keep them from voting via Jim Crow laws, or keep them segregated with the passage of the Civil Rights Act.

So they came up with their brilliant, but insidious evil plan to keep them under control by using dependency as the form of control.

If they could keep them under-educated and give them just enough to get by,…