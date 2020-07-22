Demonstrators gather outside Azerbaijani consulate in Los Angeles to condemn attacks on Armenia – Armenian News

Hundreds gathered in front of the Azerbaijani consulate in Los Angeles Tuesday to protest against recent tension along the country’s border with Armenia.

The demonstration, entitled “Protest Azeri Aggression,” garnered large crowds, as well as a smaller group of counter-protesters, outside the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Wilshire Boulevard, Ktla.com reported.

The event, hosted by the Armenian Youth Federation, was aimed against “Azerbaijani aggression and its brazen attack on the Republic of Armenia,” and called on the U.S. and the international community to condemn Azerbaijan for its military attacks on military and civilian targets in Armenia, according to organizers.

The Los Angeles Police Department lined up between the Armenian demonstrators and the Azeri counter-protesters. A police officer was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, and one person was arrested, according to LAPD, but it was not yet clear what happened or which side the arrestee was on.

The demonstration comes after fighting erupted July 12 in the Tavush province, along the border region of Armenia and Azerbaijan.