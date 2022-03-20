Facebook post of the European Party of Armenia Today in Yerevan, near the statue of Taras Shevchenko, another action of solidarity with the people of Ukraine took place on the initiative of the representatives of the Ukrainian community, the Armenian society and political forces in Armenia.

