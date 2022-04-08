Demonstration in defense of Armenian-Russian friendship and security of Artsakh Armenians | Morning:

Today a number of organizations were holding a demonstration at the “Mother Armenia” memorial in defense of the Armenian-Russian friendship and the security of the Artsakh Armenians.

“The security of Armenia and Artsakh is a grandmother of great threats, and this is an action for the sake of Armenia, for the sake of Artsakh. It is also a support to our strategic ally, Russia, as we see, every day, every hour, with the light hand of power, not only discrediting through its satellites, our vital relationship with our strategic ally is being jeopardized, which affects the vital interests of our country. . We are fighting against all that. In connection with that, either protest or support, the directed struggle that they support against fascism, against nationalism, it is both general fascism and Azerbaijani fascism. “In connection with all this, we decided to raise our voices,” said former RA Deputy Chief of Police Gagik Hambardzumyan in a conversation with journalists.

Major-General of Justice Tatul Petrosyan expressed an opinion that in this geopolitical situation the authorities have completely deprived us of all our strategic allies. In the Armenian-Russian friendship, they have even reached the point where they insist that the peacekeeping forces should be withdrawn from the territory of Artsakh. I assess this as a betrayal of the Armenian nation. Now the authorities have decided to open an era of peace, to open an era of peace with Turks and Azeris with miserable psychology. The defeated subject asks for mercy for reconciliation. And if we imagine that suddenly an era of peace begins and agreements of peace and territorial integrity are signed with Turkey and Azerbaijan, in those conditions, in terms of demarcation and demarcation, Karabakh remains entirely in the territory of Azerbaijan. In this case, the Russian force has nothing to do with being in the region. The goal of these subjects is to leave Armenia alone, to hand over Artsakh to the enemy. ”

According to him, our once most efficient army in the region dismantled the government ․ “Look what is happening, we do not have a normal army, discrediting it.”

It should be noted that the organizers-participants of today’s event were: “Reserve Officers” movement, “NSS Reserve Officers” NGO, “Voice of the Fatherland” initiative of Armenian intellectuals, “Armenian National Guard”, “Homeland” Vahan Reserve Officers NGO “Karabakh War Veterans Union”, “Rule of Law and Values” human rights NGO, “Return” Foundation.

Nelli BABAYAN