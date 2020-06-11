Demon’s Souls is being remade for the PS5

A remake of Demon’s Souls, FromSoftware’s punishing action roleplaying game, is coming to PlayStation 5, Sony announced today. Bluepoint Games, which also developed the PlayStation 4 remake of Shadow of The Colossus, is focusing on the game.

In Demon’s Souls, players lay out as a customizable adventurer exploring a land filled with monsters. The game — like its follow-up Dark Souls — is known for its incredible difficulty; the allure is for players to construct their own personal skills and strategies, as opposed to rely on the game it self to improve their ability.

The PlayStation exclusive will undoubtedly be ”completely rebuilt from the ground up” and include a brand new “Fractured Mode.” It will also allow players to swap in to graphics modes for either fidelity or frame rate.