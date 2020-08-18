Democrats willing to cut COVID-19 bill in half to get a deal By Reuters

©Reuters House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Delivers Weekly Press Conference



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated on Tuesday that Democrats in Congress are willing to cut their coronavirus relief bill in half to get an arrangement on brand-new legislation with the White House and Republicans.

“We have to try to come to that agreement now,” Pelosi stated in an online interview withPolitico “We’re willing to cut our bill in half to meet the needs right now. We’ll take it up again in January. We’ll see them again in January. But for now, we can cut the bill in half.”

But her remarks did not signal a brand-new position for Democrats, according to a senior assistant.

The Democratic- led House passed legislation with over $3 trillion in reliefin May This month, Democrats used to decrease that amount by $1 trillion, however the White House declined it.

The 2 sides stay about $2 trillion apart, with broad spaces on financing for schools, help to state and city governments, and improved welfare.