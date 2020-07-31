Democrats warned of targeting by hackers posing as Facebook

The Democratic National Committee’s security group detailed in the alert how e-mails created to appear like they are originating from Facebook inform victims their Facebook page has actually been unpublished due to the fact that it breaks Facebook’s terms.

“This means that you can still see the page, but other people won’t be able to see it,” the e-mail checks out. It then directs victims to a phony Facebook site where they are informed they can appeal the page’s deactivation. This phony site requests some login qualifications and other individual details which might be important for a hacker.

This type of tried cyberattack is understood as phishing. It’s the method that was used by Russian hackers to gain access to Hillary Clinton project chairman John Podesta’s Gmail account in 2016.

Speaking to CNN on Friday, Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of security policy, stated he was not acquainted with the particular attempted attack the DNC cautioning referenced however that it followed tried phishing attacks typically.