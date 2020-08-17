Democrats to kick off convention with show of unity for Biden; some Republicans to speak By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Virtual Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee



By John Whitesides

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrats kick off a four-day virtual convention on Monday with a screen of celebration unity for U.S. governmental prospect Joe Biden and the broad union intending to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Biden’s leading main competitor, Senator Bernie Sanders, previous very first girl Michelle Obama and Republican John Kasich, a previous Ohio guv who ran versus Trump in 2016, will heading a parade of speakers appearing from around the nation to make a virtual case for a Biden presidency, organizers stated.

The Biden project on Monday early morning provided a sneak peek of the night’s occasions, which it called “We the People” and will include a mix of live and pre-recorded speeches. The speakers will attempt to recognize the difficulties Americans face and how Biden strategies to resolve them by unifying the nation.

“When we the people stand united as one America, we can overcome anything,” stated Symone Sanders, a leading Biden project advisor.

