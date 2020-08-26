Democrats Telling Us If We Re-Elect Donald Trump, They Will Burn Down America

The lesson from the Democrat Party is, if this “racist nation” dares to re-elect Donald Trump, then they are going to burn it all down.

Despite the Democrats’ incessant calls for a national conversation about race, they don’t know what to say. They’re just the grand champions of accusing others.

And despite years of holding itself out as the party to address racism, Democrats don’t know what to do about fixing it.

Especially since George Floyd’s death, it’s not uncommon for many of my neighbors to have a “Stop Racism” sign posted in their front yard. To which, I think, “yes, by all means.”

And your plan for doing so is what, exactly?

Systemic Racism Where?

Can any Democrat show me an example of modern systemic racism, in 2020? As in a law, statute, or legal, organizational policy?

Tell me, is it just one of those things that exists only because we say it over and over again, like WMDs?

I personally feel like conservatives should spend more time explicitly and aggressively attacking the casual use of this phrase.

It’s use has the power…