Democrats Split On Convention Results

The party establishment and the media loved the recently departed Democratic National Convention because it pushed all their buttons.

It was a four night theater of bizarro seemingly written by a mischievous RNC mole, such was it’s aggressive intent to turn off every swing voter in America. It was an L A./Upper West Side echo chamber that was as unintentionally funny as it was out of touch. But even then, some people didn’t think it went left enough.

Some Democrats Didn’t Like Convention

Maybe they would have preferred a night of rousing songs from the remnants of the Red Army Choir? Or perhaps a Molotov Cocktail home instructional? One of the Bolshie malcontents was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. What a surprise, given she got all of 60 seconds to hardly bark out her usual lunacy.

“Would I have done things differently? Of course. But as a young progressive Latina I know I was not the target audience for this convention. The target audience for this convention was white moderates who aren’t sure who they’re voting for in November,” she wrote on Instagram. Ummm, white moderates were probably pretty confused by Billy Porter’s inane dance at the end of the first night. Having the whole thing emceed by the likes of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Eva Longoria…