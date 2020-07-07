Democrats Shouldn’t Be Running A Country They Hate

Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggests Democrats should not be accountable for a country whose history and ideals they obviously hate.

Carlson made the comments during the opening segment of his show Monday night, specifically pointing to remarks made recently by Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

Duckworth, who’s rumored to be on a list of potential vice presidential candidates to be plumped for by Joe Biden, when asked if we should be removing statues of founding fathers George Washington and Thomas Jefferson said, “I think we should listen to everybody.”

Tucker used those comments as a jumping-off indicate ponder if your political party can successfully run a country they actively hate, or will they attempt to transform it in to something necessarily different?

Questions Their Patriotism

Carlson began by noting that the left and their media cohorts want one to believe questioning any Democrat lawmaker’s patriotism is off-limits.

He then proceeded to anyway.

“It’s long been considered out-of-bounds to question a person’s patriotism. It’s a very strong charge, and we try not ever to make it,” he told viewers. “But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can’t be avoided — these people actually hate America. There’s no longer a question about that.”

How strange that they want control of such a country.

“And yet paradoxically, at the same time, they desperately want to control America more than anything,” Carlson continued.

“That leads to the most basic of all questions: Can you really lead a country that you hate?” he wondered. “Ask yourself, what kind of parent would you be if you hated your children?”

Tucker Carlson literally said ‘you’re apparently not allowed to criticize her because she served in the military’ and here they are… playing that stupid game. https://t.co/S094YXSIcd — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 7, 2020

They Hate It

“Loving the people you lead, caring deeply about them is the basic prerequisite of leadership,” Tucker explained. “The leaders of today’s Democratic Party do not. They despise this country. They have said so. They continue to. That is shocking, but it is also disqualifying.”

“We cannot let them run this nation because they hate it. Imagine what they would do to it,” he concluded.

Is he wrong?

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker: “There’s things that are savagely wrong in this country.”

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has said “there is something fundamentally immoral and wrong about” America due to the wealth gap.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has said the American justice system is “racist … I mean front to back.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo: “We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believes America in its current form is just “10% better from garbage.”

Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg declared America was “never as great as advertised.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, like Duckworth, also thinks Jefferson and Washington monuments and statues should really be reviewed.

Even Biden, the Democrat party’s nominee for President of the United States, has said that he intends to “transform” America.

Carlson is right – putting Democrats in power in the White House and perhaps the Senate will be like watching our country commit suicide.