Democrats say they offered to cut stimulus offer by $1tn

Democratic party leaders in Congress said they offered to cut their stimulus proposal by $1tn but were rebuffed by the White House, setting the stage for what could be a final round of talks this week on a compromise.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives three months ago passed a $3.4tn stimulus bill, which the Republican-controlled Senate refused consider. More recently, Republicans have put forward proposals for about $1tn in stimulus, which Democrats said they would not support.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House, said her side offered late on Thursday to scale back its proposal by $1tn if Republicans increased their offer by the same amount.

“As you know we have been mightily trying to find common ground with our colleagues. It is hard when your values are so different,” Ms Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill Friday afternoon. “Yesterday I offered to them, we will take down a trillion, if you add a trillion in. They said absolutely not.”

Ms Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, the Senate’s top Democrat, have met daily with Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, and Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury secretary, who have negotiated on behalf of President Donald Trump. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, has not taken part in the talks.