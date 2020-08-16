Democrats say they are ramping up USPS investigation and call on top officials to testify

The leaders stated in a declaration that they desire the officials to appear at a hearing on August 24 to discuss what they call “recent, sweeping and dangerous operational changes at the Postal Service that are slowing the mail and jeopardizing the integrity of the election.”
The leaders continued in the declaration that DeJoy and Postal Service management must be questioned by Congress.
“The Postmaster General and top Postal Service leadership must answer to the Congress and the American people as to why they are pushing these dangerous new policies that threaten to silence the voices of millions, just months before the election,” the leaders stated.
Several House Democrats Saturday required the subpoenaing of DeJoy if he will not appear willingly.