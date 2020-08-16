Democrats say they are ramping up USPS investigation and call on top officials to testify

The leaders stated in a declaration that they desire the officials to appear at a hearing on August 24 to discuss what they call “recent, sweeping and dangerous operational changes at the Postal Service that are slowing the mail and jeopardizing the integrity of the election.”

“House Democrats, led by Chairwoman (Carolyn) Maloney of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, are ramping up their continuous investigation by asking for that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Chairman of the USPS Board of Governors Robert Duncan testify at an immediate hearing prior to the Committee on August 24,” the leaders stated in a declaration. “The hearing will take a look at the sweeping functional and organizational modifications at the Postal Service that specialists caution might deteriorate shipment requirements, slow the mail and possibly hinder the rights of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail in the upcoming November elections.

The leaders continued in the declaration that DeJoy and Postal Service management must be questioned by Congress.