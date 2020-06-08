Democrats Kneel To Show Unity With Protesters As They Promote ‘Justice In Policing Act’

Washington Democratic leaders knelt on Monday to show support with anti-police brutality protesters as they unmasked a police reform bill called the “Justice in Policing Act.”

During a morning conference, Sen. Cory Booker led a prayer and was joined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who all took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, which was the length of time the Minneapolis police officer put his knee on George Floyd’s neck, ultimately killing him.

Booker Reads Names of Recent Black Men and Women Killed by Law Enforcement

Booker said as he opened with a prayer, “Today we gather here in solemn reverence to not just mark his tragic death but to give honor to his life. ”

After the silence, Booker read off names of recent black men and women killed under controversial confrontations with police in recent weeks.

“George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor. May we honor those dead by protecting all who are alive,” Booker said.

Democrats worked over the week-end in both House and Senate on which they are calling major police reforms to get rid of violence against citizens as a result of law enforcement.

The bill borrows from bipartisan criminal justice reform efforts which were in limbo about a decade that would require, according to NBC News, “local police departments to send data on the use of force to the federal government” and would also allow it to be easier for “people to recover damages when police departments violate their civil rights.”

“They, like so many Americans, want to do something,” Booker thought to reporters. “And we all know we’re all working on legislation but the conversations that led to this was because people feel, in my opinion, that we need to do more.”

“For all of us, this would be a moment of solidarity and sort of sharing common spirited grief so it was very moving to me to see everyone,” that he added.

Nancy Pelosi: ‘Congress is standing with those fighting for justice and taking action’

Of course, Nancy Pelosi chimed in adding that “[t]he martyrdom of George Floyd gave the American experience a minute of national anguish even as we grieve for the black Americans killed by police brutality today.”

“This moment of national anguish is being transformed into a movement of national action as Americans from across the country peacefully protest to demand an end to injustice,” Pelosi said.

“Today, with the justice and policing at the Congress is standing with those fighting for justice and taking action,” Pelosi finished.

Some on social media couldn’t help but point out that while so many politicians and journalists mocked President Trump’s appearance in front of St. John’s church with a Bible a photo-op, a lot of same critics were taking these Democrats kneeling seriously.

Only in Washington.