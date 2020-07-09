It seems Democrats are typical too thinking about taking a victory lap before they pass the checkered flag.

Those declaring Trump politically finished should recall the words attributed to the famous American novelist Mark Twain. As the story goes, Twain’s death was rumored when his cousin fell ill and reporters couldn’t locate him while touring in Europe. Upon learning of his supposed demise, Twain, according to his biographer Albert Bigelow Paine, told a reporter that “the report of my death has been grossly exaggerated.

As Paine tells it, the rumor appeared to emerge because Twain’s cousin, who shared his legal surname of Clements, fell ill and papers were reporting that Twain was possibly dying. The chattering classes could be in for an awful November surprise. There are lots of reasons to suspect that Donald Trump will be the Mark Twain of American politics — in that reports of his political demise may be grossly exaggerated.

Like a modern-day street magician, Trump keeps pulling out new tricks to stymie Democrats at the polls if they least are expectant of it — as that he did earlier this May when Republicans took back a Congressional seat in deep blue California, the first time the GOP had gained a seat in the state in 22 years

Let us be clear: We are political consultants who have spent the better the main last 20 years working to get scores of Democrats elected across America. It gives us no great joy to consider Trump finding a second term, but here’s some of what keeps us awake through the night:

Americans often don’t fire sitting presidents

Only three sitting US Presidents have now been fired within the last few 75 years, and that number could easily have now been only one. After pardoning Richard Nixon, President Gerald Ford went on lose to Jimmy Carter by way of a squeaker. Carter barely won Wisconsin and Ohio and a switch of 144,384 votes in New York would have reelected Ford.

In 1992, Bill Clinton beat George Bush, winning fewer than half the popular vote (43%), with 19% going to Independent Ross Perot — a plurality, although not a majority. Since the 1930s, only Ronald Reagan managed to successfully unseat an incumbent president and beat him by way of a healthy margin — as a rule, Americans just do not decisively — or regularly fire sitting presidents

Trump’s numbers are down by a lot less than you might expect given, well, everything

Let’s state the obvious: America has been turned inverted over the last month or two. The country has been all but shut down throughout the Covid-19 outbreak, and ongoing efforts to combat racism are necessarily changing America. Sure — Trump’s numbers have taken popular — however the problem for Democrats is that they are perhaps not down around his abysmal performance deserves.

The latest Fox News poll shows Biden is leading Trump by 12 points, up from the lead of eight points back in May. Bottom line, the country is in tatters and Biden’s lead is continuing to grow by a paltry four points. No typo — Biden’s lead has increased just by four points as a surge of coronavirus is gripping large swaths of states that typically vote red.

How is Biden doing today one of the White voters without a degree in the swing states that Trump won in 2016? Biden’s support, according to The New York Times / Siena College Poll , has him rising by way of a single point with this group since October — this is the extent of the momentum Biden has gotten by winning enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination in reaction to Trump’s poor performance over the last four months. Just one point!

How about non-White voters — lots of whom are taking to the streets and demanding justice and equality? Biden, according to the New York Times/ Siena College poll , has made virtually no gains whatsoever — up only two points among Black voters from 74% in October 2019 to 76% in the most up-to-date poll or over just one point among Hispanics, from 35% in October 2019 to 36% today.

In fact, according to an early on June NPR / PBS / Marist Poll , 3 in 10 non-White strongly approve or approve of the work Trump does as president — several that has only declined by way of a single point since mid-March. And the poll finds that 9% of Black voters are supporting Trump today — essentially the same level of support The Donald enjoyed in 2016.

And Biden’s margin with the critical emerging Latino segment of the populace is not where it should be. He leads by 24 points compared to the 38 point margin Hillary Clinton won them by in 2016.

So after everything that has happened because the death of George Floyd, including the president’s repeated demonization of Black Lives Matter protesters and embrace of racist symbols, Biden is exactly where Clinton was with Black voters — holding most their support — and is running less well with Latinos. Biden’s margin over Trump is 14 points significantly less than Clinton’s was — not quite a reassuring reality for people Democrats.

Summertime polls aren’t predictions of November results

Polls conducted over the summer can be unreflective of the typical election’s outcome. Recall that in July 1988 , then-Vice President George H. W. Bush was trailing Michael Dukakis by 17 points and went on to win the election by eight points that November.

In early September, President Harry Truman was down about 13 points against Thomas Dewey, a race Truman would carry on to win.

And four years back, polling in June 2016 showed Hillary Clinton ahead of Donald Trump by 12 points, a similar lead to what Biden enjoys today.

What’s the takeaway? Polls are only a snapshot in time — they are neither a forecast, much less a prediction.

Strong economic marks for Trump

More than any issue voters pick a president on the state of the economy — and also this is the one place where Trump remains strong. According to a Gallup poll , about 50 % of the united states approves of his handling of the economy.

The New York Times/ Siena College poll also shows that in battleground states, Trump’s economic approval number is 56% — barely an argument for showing him the door.

Biden is lackluster

The other way to read that is that the Biden camp seems to have settled on the 2020 election being truly a referendum on Trump — Biden simply doesn’t need to promote or advocate for his agenda for change. The Lincoln Project — a coalition of Never Trump GOP consultants — is running a much more effective campaign to sway public opinion against Trump than the Biden camp at this time.

Biden is not a strong enough candidate to win by himself — he still needs a big assist from the flailing Donald Trump.

For Democrats there is a lot at stake nowadays — but counting Trump out is really a mistake. Democrats need to be ready for the Trump machine to grab all stops to stay static in power. From voter suppression to an October surprise, anything can be done — and also this race is really a long way from over.