Democrats grapple with questions about Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden

Whitmer, a nationwide co-chair of Biden’s marketing campaign and on his shortlist of vice presidential picks, was requested on NPR whether or not the allegation offers her any pause about supporting Biden. Whitmer has publicly mentioned having been sexually assaulted whereas in faculty.

“Well, I think women should be able to tell their stories. I think that it is important that these allegations are vetted, from the media to beyond. And I think that, you know, it is something that no one takes lightly,” Whitmer stated. “But it is also something that is, you know, personal. And so it’s hard to give you greater insight than that, not knowing more about the situation.”

Klobuchar, additionally broadly speculated about as a attainable Biden operating mate, equally instructed NPR that “all women in these cases have the right to be heard and have their claims thoroughly reviewed.” She pointed to the handfuls of people that labored with Biden on the time of the alleged assault who had been interviewed by media shops, and went on to say that she sees Biden as a “leader” on the difficulty of home abuse.

In an interview on CBS’ “This Morning” this week, Sanders was requested if he believes it’s official and related to speak about Reade’s allegation. “I think it’s relevant to talk about anything. And I think any woman who feels that she was assaulted has every right in the world to stand up and make her claims,” he responded.

Asked if Reade’s claims ought to weigh considerably, the Vermont senator added: “I think that she has the right to make her claims and get a public hearing, and the public will make their own conclusions about it. I just don’t know enough about it to comment further.”

For a few of Biden’s supporters and surrogates, questions associated to Reade’s allegation have introduced a difficult balancing act — of expressing assist for Biden’s candidacy and character whereas not dismissing a sexual assault allegation. Democrats particularly have vocally championed the #MeToo motion in recent times, advocating for all accusers to be absolutely heard and acknowledged, together with the greater than a dozen ladies who’ve publicly leveled allegations against President Donald Trump, starting from unwelcome advances to sexual harassment and assault. Trump has denied these allegations.

The 1993 allegation

CNN reached out to Reade this week, however she has not agreed to be interviewed.

Reade had publicly accused Biden final 12 months of touching her shoulders and neck and making her really feel uncomfortable. Now, in accordance with the Times, she alleges that in 1993, Biden had “pinned her to a wall in a Senate building, reached under her clothing and penetrated her with his fingers.”

The publication additionally spoke with a buddy of Reade’s, who stated Reade had instructed her about the alleged assault on the time; a second buddy stated Reade instructed her in 2008 that Biden had touched her inappropriately. The Times stated it additionally had spoken with almost two dozen individuals who labored with Biden within the early 1990s, and none corroborated Reade’s allegation.

The Washington Post interviewed Reade’s brother, who instructed the paper that she had instructed him in 1993 that Biden had “behaved inappropriately by touching her neck and shoulders” however not about the alleged sexual assault. Several days after that interview with Reade’s brother, the Post stated, “he said in a text message that he recalled her telling him that Biden had put his hand ‘under her clothes.’ ”

Reade additionally instructed the Times that she had filed a grievance about Biden with the Senate in 1993 however that she didn’t have a duplicate of it; the Times stated it couldn’t find it.

Reade filed a police report in Washington about the alleged assault final week. CNN obtained the incident report from DC police — it states that “Subject-1 disclosed that she was the victim of a sexual assault which was committed by Subject-2 in 1993.”

Reade instructed the Times that she filed the report back to “give herself an additional degree of safety from potential threats.” She additionally stated that she didn’t go public with the allegation of sexual assault final 12 months as a result of when she had initially shared the grievance of Biden touching her neck and shoulders, she obtained dying threats and felt afraid.

Biden marketing campaign’s denial

In a press release supplied to CNN, Biden’s deputy marketing campaign supervisor and communications director, Kate Bedingfield, denied Reade’s allegation, calling it “untrue.”

“Vice President Biden has dedicated his public life to changing the culture and the laws around violence against women. He authored and fought for the passage and reauthorization of the landmark Violence Against Women Act. He firmly believes that women have a right to be heard – and heard respectfully,” Bedingfield stated. “Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: it is untrue. This absolutely did not happen.”

The marketing campaign additionally shared a press release from Marianne Baker, who was Biden’s government assistant within the 1980s and 1990s when he was a senator. Reade instructed the Times that she had complained to Baker and two different aides about harassment by Biden, however not about the alleged assault.

“In all my years working for Senator Biden, I never once witnessed, or heard of, or received, any reports of inappropriate conduct, period — not from Ms. Reade, not from anyone. I have absolutely no knowledge or memory of Ms. Reade’s accounting of events, which would have left a searing impression on me as a woman professional, and as a manager,” Baker stated. “These clearly false allegations are in complete contradiction to both the inner workings of our Senate office and to the man I know and worked so closely with for almost two decades.”

Baker additionally stated that dozens of workers had reported to her over time, and that Biden himself had fostered “a professional workplace” surroundings in his Senate workplace.

Last 12 months, multiple women publicly got here ahead to say that Biden had made them really feel uncomfortable in the way in which that he bodily interacted with them. None of them accused him of sexual assault.

Lucy Flores, a former Nevada assemblywoman, described an encounter with Biden in 2014 the place she stated he had made her really feel “uneasy, gross and confused” by arising from behind her and kissing the again of her head

At the time, Biden stated that in all of his years as a public determine, “not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”