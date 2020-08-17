Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting in touch with the House to go back to Washington, most likely next weekend, for an unprecedented session throughout governmental convention season.

The long feared post-Election Day showdown including Trump’s incorrect claims about voting scams is currently here– more than 2 months early– due to the structure fight in Washington over the Postal Service.

The remark left him open to charges that he is intentionally attempting to reject the franchise to citizens who fear going to ballot stations since of the pandemic that has actually been worsened by his mismanagement and has actually now eliminated more than 170,000 Americans “The Postmaster General and top Postal Service leadership must answer to the Congress and the American people as to why they are pushing these dangerous new policies that threaten to silence the voices of millions, just months before the election,” Democratic leaders, consisting of Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, stated in a declaration revealing the hearing they wish to have next week with DeJoy, a leading Trump charity event. View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling The swift Democratic mobilization puts latest thing disagreement over the sanctity of November’s vote at the center of the election project and intensifies stress that might spill into an extended political and legal imbroglio if November’s result is tight. Already, numerous states state they’re considering legal action versus the Trump administration over issues about the USPS and mail-in ballot. It …

