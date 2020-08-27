Democrats Don’t Talk About Joe Biden’s Agenda, ‘And If I Were Them, I Wouldn’t Either’

Vice President Mike Pence called out Joe Biden throughout the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, comparing the previous vice president to Donald Trump.

“The heroes who held this fort took their stand for life, liberty, freedom, and the American flag,” Pence stated from Fort McHenry. “Those ideals have defined our nation, but they were hardly ever mentioned at last week’s Democratic National Convention.”

Pence: ‘Where Joe Biden sees American darkness, we see American greatness’

“Instead, Democrats spent four days attacking America. Joe Biden said that we were living through a ‘season of darkness.’ But as President Trump said, ‘Where Joe Biden sees American darkness, we see American greatness,’” Pence included.

Pence then contrasted his celebration with the Democrats on the economy.

“As we work to bring this economy back, we all have a role to play, and we all have a choice to make. On November 3rd, you need to ask yourself: ‘Who do you trust to rebuild this economy?’ A career politician who presided over the slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression? Or a proven leader who created the greatest economy in the world?”