Democrats challenge Kanye West’s bid to get on Wisconsin ballot

Wisconsin Democrats have actually challenged billionaire rap artist Kanye West’s effort to get on the United States governmental ballot in the important swing state.

There is mathematically no other way for Mr West to win the presidency, however Democrats fear he might play spoiler in November’s election by siphoning votes from Joe Biden and tossing the Midwestern state’s 10 electoral votes to President Donald Trump.

The state Democratic celebration declares the artist’s nominating documents was submitted after the due date passed which a number of petition circulators deceived individuals about what they were signing.

The pages of signatures consisted of the names Bernie Sanders and Kanye West (two times), both noted as Milwaukee homeowners, in addition to seasonal political favourite Mickey Mouse.

Mr West is running as an independent– his association is noted as the Birthday celebration– however media reports today tied his campaign to Republican operatives in Vermont, Arkansas and Wisconsin.

In Wisconsin, his nominating petition is represented by election attorney Lane Ruhland, who was basic counsel for the state’s Republican celebration and who is likewise representing Mr Trump’s project in a lawsuit versus a Wisconsin tv station. One of Mr West’s electors, James Smith of Stoddard, Wisconsin, is a Republican who ran in a.