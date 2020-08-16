Democrats call postal chief to testify in US mail-in voting row

Senior Democrats have actually called the US postmaster basic to testify prior to Congress on “dangerous” functional modifications to the post workplace they state jeopardise November’s elections, and are preparing emergency situation financing legislation.

Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker, and Chuck Schumer, Senate minority leader, called Louis DeJoy “an accomplice in the president’s campaign to cheat in the election”.

In a joint declaration on Sunday, they stated a caution by the United States Postal Service that mail-in tallies might not show up in time to be relied on November 3 was a risk to the stability of the elections “and to our very democracy”.

Ms Pelosi means to call the House back early from the August recess and welcome Mr DeJoy and Robert Duncan, chairman of the USPS board of guvs, to testify at an immediate hearing on August 24. At problem are modifications legislators declare might slow the mail and threaten mass postal voting throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“The president has explicitly stated his intention to manipulate the Postal Service to deny eligible voters access to the ballot in pursuit of his own re-election,” Democratic legislators stated in a declaration on Sunday.

Adam Schiff, leading Democrat on the House intelligence committee, and senator Bernie Sanders were amongst legislators who called …