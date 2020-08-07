Democrats call on USPS watchdog to investigate operational changes

By
Jackson Delong
-
The head of the United States Postal Service promised that election mail will not be slowed down, in spite of President Donald Trump’s duplicated claims versus mail-in ballot. CNN’s Jessica Dean reports Democrats are demanding an investigation into the postal service provided Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s ties to the President.

