Democrats Already Plotting To Steal Election If Trump Wins

Democrats are hoping for a win, but plotting to illegally steal the election if President Trump wins reelection.

They are gathering to look at scenarios regarding how they would take over and ignore the Constitution if Trump won or if Biden won but proof came out of election results rife with Democrat corruption and Biden cheating. The president knows, especially with the use of mail-in ballots, what they are planning.

Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history – unless this stupidity is ended. We voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Democrats held a simulation last month on how to drive the president from office if he wins. They are calling it “Transition Integrity Project ” and it has nothing to do with integrity and everything to do with stealing back a lost election.

“All of our scenarios ended in both street-level violence and political impasse,” Rosa Brooks, a Georgetown law professor told the press. “The law is essentially…it’s almost helpless against a president who’s willing to ignore it.”

By “ignore” she means not bow to Democrats. By “law” she means Democrat election cheating.

“Scenario exercises don’t predict the future,” she said, adding, “They explore possible futures: some of the ‘what ifs.’ Our scenario exercises did not end in good places, but it’s important to note that this does not mean that there is something inevitable about chaos and constitutional crisis in the coming months — just that these particular exercises suggest that these are real possibilities.”

She’s training the media and the Democrats on what to say and how to react to a Trump victory or a Biden win by cheating. Her goal is to legitimize the cheating. This session also serves to prime the pump of public opinion and get America used to talking about ousting President Trump, no matter the real election result.

Brooks said,

“The goal of the exercises was not to give people nightmares, but rather to identify possible inflection points to prevent or mitigate catastrophic outcomes to the 2020 presidential election. … I think the exercises led to some important insights, one being that forewarned is forearmed; in all our exercises, events unfolded very quickly in the days after the election, and those who had thought in advance about the ‘what ifs’ were better positioned to respond than those who had not.”

Through her obfuscation it is evident what this entire meeting was: Democrat election cheating and stealing boot camp. The “respond” she has in mind is to a legitimate Trump victory.

The ostensible reason for the training is a scenario where Trump won’t leave office after a loss. But the actual goal of those who attended is to kill a Trump victory, with the help of the media, in any way they can.

Former U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy wrote on the fake basis for the meeting:

“There is no rational reason to indulge the anti-Trump hallucination of a defeated president holed up in the Oval Office refusing to leave. If ever any president were to try such an inane thing after the constitutionally mandated divestment of executive authority, he or she would be escorted from the premises — hopefully, with whatever dignity could still be mustered under the circumstances.”

Exactly so. But what is the plan for a party that won’t accept defeat? We’re likely to find out in November if Trump wins and the Democrats try to turn America into a mob dictatorship.

This piece was written by David Kamioner on July 29, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

