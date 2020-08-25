Democrats Afraid Trump’s Agenda Will Set Them Back For An Entire Generation

This face diaper-wearing will now be with us for eternity. To return to “normal” ain’t taking place. And the ease of the Socialist imposition on us was a substantial success.

So as the old stating goes … “you ain’t seen nothing yet” …

AMERICA WON’T ALLOW SOCIALISM

The “free lunch” dream has actually caused countless deaths in the Soviet Union, China, and others, however our youths have not been taught that.

“Free cheese can only be found in a mousetrap.” ~ Russian saying about the expense of federal government ‘gifts.’

It is rather an appealing concept, nevertheless. Convincing individuals that they’re broke since “the rich” are self-centered is more comfy than encouraging them that they require to get a task and make what they desire.

That’s why Bernie Sanders’ message is more popular thanDr Ben Carson’s. It’s likewise how Democrats have actually held the black vote because Great Society well-being programs began moneying fatherless kids.

ISIS’ “free virgins” dream has actually eliminated a lot less individuals than the “free lunch” dream up until now, however they’re striving to capture up and reveal that they’re not the JV group that Barack Obama informed us about. Yeah, the exact same man that …