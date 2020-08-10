Democratic women leaders call out sexist news coverage of female vice presidential candidates

In an open letter to leading paper and network executives, the group stated newsrooms need to not simply take note of troublesome stereotypes of women being thought about for the position, however “to actively work to be anti-racist and anti-sexist in your coverage.”
The letter was signed by approximately a lots women, consisting of leaders at the National Women’s Law Center, Planned Parenthood, TimesUp, Supermajority and more.
“We’ve seen so many disappointing things,” Hilary Rosen, a Democratic strategist associated with the group, informed CNN’s Brian Stelter on “Reliable Sources”Sunday “A mocking of Kamala Harris’ ambition, as if every politician running for president is not ambitious,” she stated. “Whether or not candidates are likable. There were just so many examples that kind of nauseated us.”
Errin Haines, editor-at-large for The 19 th * who has actually covered the vice …