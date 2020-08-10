Democratic women leaders call out sexist news coverage of female vice presidential candidates

In an open letter to leading paper and network executives, the group stated newsrooms need to not simply take note of troublesome stereotypes of women being thought about for the position, however “to actively work to be anti-racist and anti-sexist in your coverage.”

The letter was signed by approximately a lots women, consisting of leaders at the National Women’s Law Center, Planned Parenthood, TimesUp, Supermajority and more.

and individuals near to the procedure informed CNN he is thought to have actually narrowed his individual shortlist to a handful ofwomen California Representative and Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass, California Senator Kamala Harris and Susan Rice, Barack Obama’s previous nationwide security consultant, are thought to be amongst the most major competitors. Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has actually stated he will quickly select his running mate and individuals near to the procedure informed CNN he is thought to have actually narrowed his individual shortlist to a handful ofwomen California Representative and Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass, California Senator Kamala Harris and Susan Rice, Barack Obama’s previous nationwide security consultant, are thought to be amongst the most major competitors.

In the run-up to the choice, conversation and coverage of the women candidates have actually consisted of sexist tropes, such as criticism of candidates’ ambition and concerns of electability.

“We’ve seen so many disappointing things,” Hilary Rosen, a Democratic strategist associated with the group, informed CNN’s Brian Stelter on “Reliable Sources”Sunday “A mocking of Kamala Harris’ ambition, as if every politician running for president is not ambitious,” she stated. “Whether or not candidates are likable. There were just so many examples that kind of nauseated us.” Errin Haines, editor-at-large for The 19 th * who has actually covered the vice …

Read The Full Article